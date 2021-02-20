Corinne Ficek

She was born to Charles and Cora Gerrard. The third of eight children, she attended LaSalle-Peru High School. She met her husband, Edmund, in 1961. They married in 1962 and went on to have three children, Lynn, Mary Ann and Kathy.

At a very early age, Corinne (Teen) discovered, a natural gift for art. She cultivated this talent throughout her life, painting countless commissioned works. When she wasn't creating a commissioned work, she was painting for her own pleasure or making pickles and jelly for friends and family. She was a devoted wife and loving mom who made spending time with her family a top priority. She never missed an opportunity to gather with loved ones or to let them know she missed them. Her favorite moments were with her family, talking and laughing late into the night. She was a "people person" through and through. Her faith in Jesus Christ was foundational to her life and she looked for opportunities to share the faith that gave her life meaning and purpose.