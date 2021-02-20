NORMAL - Corinne Ficek of Normal was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021, in Charlotte, NC, at the age of 91.
She was born to Charles and Cora Gerrard. The third of eight children, she attended LaSalle-Peru High School. She met her husband, Edmund, in 1961. They married in 1962 and went on to have three children, Lynn, Mary Ann and Kathy.
At a very early age, Corinne (Teen) discovered, a natural gift for art. She cultivated this talent throughout her life, painting countless commissioned works. When she wasn't creating a commissioned work, she was painting for her own pleasure or making pickles and jelly for friends and family. She was a devoted wife and loving mom who made spending time with her family a top priority. She never missed an opportunity to gather with loved ones or to let them know she missed them. Her favorite moments were with her family, talking and laughing late into the night. She was a "people person" through and through. Her faith in Jesus Christ was foundational to her life and she looked for opportunities to share the faith that gave her life meaning and purpose.
A genuinely kind and gentle person, she will be deeply missed.
Corinne is survived by her daughters: Lynn Smith (Ken) and Kathleen Cobe (Chris); her sister, Bonnie and brother, Glen; and her seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann; and her parents. Her husband, Edmund, died in 2019.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Condolences may be sent to 5105 Brynmar, Waxhaw, NC 28173. Donations may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center, 303 Landmark Drive, Suite 1B, Normal, IL 61761, www.hopeforafuture.com.
