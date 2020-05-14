× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Corinne Crosby Krueger (nee Lawson), 91, of Bloomington, passed into eternal life Saturday (May 9, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Born April 6, 1929, in Green Valley, to Forrest and Avis Crosby Lawson, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Loren, Robert, Ruth. On Oct. 17, 1948, she married Ralph Krueger. Married 68 years, they were the parents of three sons, Stephen (Cheryl), Daniel (Karen) and Mark (Regina) Krueger. Stephen and Mark preceded her in death.

Corinne was retired from Prudential Insurance Company where she worked for 24 years. Upon retirement, she and Ralph lived in Cape Coral, Fla., for 22 years until their return to Pekin in 2006.

Corinne is survived by her son Daniel Krueger (Karen), Naperville; two daughters-in-law, Cheryl Krueger, Pontiac, and Regina Krueger, Olathe, Kan.; six grandchildren, Dan Krueger (Jennifer), Pontiac; Scott Krueger (Amber), San Antonio, Texas; Angela Borzea (Neal), Boise, Idaho; Jennifer Simon, Olathe, Kan.; Kristopher Krueger (Luanne), Oswego; and Lindsey Krueger, Naperville. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Kristen, Nick, Stephen, Jason and Dylan Krueger; Garett, Avery and Laurel Borzea; and Isabel and Luke Simon.

A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or favorite charity.

To plant a tree in memory of Corinne Krueger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.