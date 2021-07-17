LEROY — Cornelia E. Harpenau, 94, of LeRoy, Illinois, passed away at 6:33 P.M. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City, Illinois with Rev. Fr. James Henning Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Farmer City, Illinois. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, Illinois. A Rosary Service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Cornelia was born on April 4, 1927, in Apolona, Indiana, a daughter of Albert & Josephine Wheatley Flamion. She married Irvin F. Harpenau on September 9, 1950, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Leopold, Indiana. He passed away April 18, 2012.

Cornelia is survived by her children: Joe (Laurie) Harpenau of Farmer City, Illinois, Kathy (Mark) Althouse of LeRoy, Illinois, Thomas Harpenau of LeRoy, Illinois, Kristina (Ross) Edwards of Eureka, Illinois; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters: Evelyn Harpenau of Branchville, Indiana, Jean (Charlie) Etienne of Tell City, Indiana, and Sue Hessig of Saint Croix, Indiana.

Cornelia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, six brothers and two sisters.

Cornelia was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City, Illinois.