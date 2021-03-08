NORMAL — Cory Wayne Morrow, 26 of Normal, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Normal, IL.

Graveside service will be held on March 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Camp Butler in Springfield, IL with Rev. Mark Phillips officiating.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cory was born on February 16, 1995 in Chicago, IL and was adopted by Dennis and Cinda Morrow. After graduating from high school, he joined the Army and loved serving his country. Later, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for LKM.

He is survived by his father, Dennis (Marcia) Morrow, Sebring, FL; his fiance, Jaclyn Durst; one child (Sophie) and one child on the way; seven brothers and sisters: Nicole (Robert) Ruggles of Champaign, IL; Shane (Melissa) Morrow of Farmer City, IL; Delton Morrow of LeRoy, IL; Toby Morrow of San Diego, Ca; Tianna Morrow of Champaign, IL; Mariah Morrow of Champaign, IL; Mitchel Morrow of Champaign, IL; three nieces: Caitlyn Morrow, Bailey Logsdon and Alexandra Williams; three nephews: Christian Morrow; Bryson Morrow; Carter Williams; one great-nephew, Jacob Morrow; and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Cinda Morrow.