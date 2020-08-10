× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANITO — Craig Harlan Gathmann, 55, of Manito, passed away at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri, at 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020).

He was born Dec. 20, 1964, in Peoria, Illinois, to Virgil Lee and Alvena (Mohlman) Gathmann. He married Julie Boggs on June 10, 1989 at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Manito. She survives.

Mr. Gathmann is survived by his wife, Julie; one daughter, Natalia Marie Gathmann; and mother, Alvena Gathmann, all of Manito; two sisters: Janell (Ron) Durdle of Bloomington, Illinois and Mardell (Dave) Wilson of Glen Carbon, Illinois; as well as many nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Gathmann in 2019 and father-in-law, John Boggs.

Mr. Gathmann was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church at Manito, where he had served as Elder, President of the Congregation, Trustee, Head Usher for 35 years, and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Forest City/Manito Rotary Club, Irrigated Growers, and Mason County Farm Bureau. He was currently the Vice President of the Midwest Central School Board of Education. He worked for Farm Credit Service from 1987-89 and Commerce Bank from 1989-2000. He had farmed his whole life, working in a part-time capacity until 2000, when he took over his farm full-time.