TOLUCA — Curt Thomas Cusac, 39, of Toluca, passed away Thursday (June 4, 2020) at 1:30 a.m. in Peoria.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca. Groups of 10 at a time will be allowed to visit and social distancing will be followed. Private family services will be held Wednesday at the memorial home. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Toluca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brycen Cusac Educational Fund or the American Diabetes Association.

Curt was born Sept. 17, 1980, in Peoria, to Thomas and Julie (Berenz) Cusac. Surviving are his parents, Thomas of Toluca and Julie (the late Henry) Berenz of Sycamore; his son, Brycen Cusac; his grandmother, Marge Cusac, of Rutland; his siblings, Matthew, of Toluca; Brianna, of Cornell; Austin, of Rutland and Trevor, of Toluca; his step-brother, Josh Potter, of Olathe, Kan., as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

His step-father, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandfather preceded him in death.

Curt was a member of the Laborers Union Local #996, Roanoke, where he showed a strong work ethic and many talents. He will be remembered for his love of bowling, smoking meats, spending time with family and friends, and most of all, his love for his son and the many activities they shared, including watching monster trucks, playing PlayStation and having Nerf gun battles. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.