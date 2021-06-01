BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia Ann Ferguson, 85 of Bloomington passed away at 8:58 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Cynthia on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 2-4 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. She was born in Decatur on July 29, 1935 to O. Robert and Mary Emma (Thomas) Mathias. She married Robert W. Ferguson on July 31, 1955 in Decatur. He preceded her in death February 10, 2006. She is also preceded in death by one infant brother and one grandson Kris Ferguson.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

She is survived by four children: Philip B. (Deb) Ferguson of Cumming, GA, Kendall E. Ferguson of Bloomington, Michael R. (Cindy) Ferguson of Lakewood, CO, Marcia K. (Rick) Nolan of Bloomington; nine grandchildren: Megan (Darren) Valens, Morgan (Brett) Barganz, Brent (Nichole) Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Carissa (Mark) Santon, Kevin (Taryn) Ferguson, Eric (Darla) Nolan, Lindsay (Gabe) Ferreira, Kellie (Garrett) Cameron; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister Connie Willhite of Marino Valley, CA.

Cynthia was a 1953 graduate of Decatur High School and a longtime member of Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington. She worked as a Customer Service Representative for Illinois Power for 25 years retiring in 1996. She was very active in church groups, including Spirit Lifters and participated in the American Passion Play for thirty-two years. Cynthia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and adored her children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Centennial Christian Church or to American Passion Play.