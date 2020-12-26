BLOOMINGTON – Cynthia Ann Ferguson, 85 of Bloomington passed away at 8:58 AM on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a celebration of Life for Cynthia at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

She was born in Decatur on July 29, 1935 to O. Robert and Mary Emma Thomas Mathias. She married Robert W. Ferguson on July 31, 1955 in Decatur. He preceded her in death February 10, 2006. She is also preceded in death by one infant brother and one grandson, Kris Ferguson.

She is survived by four children: Philip B. (Deb) Ferguson of Cumming, GA, Kendall E. Ferguson of Bloomington, Michael R. (Cindy) Ferguson of Lakewood, CO, Marcia K. (Rick) Nolan of Bloomington; nine grandchildren: Megan (Darren) Valens, Morgan (Brett) Barganz, Brent (Nichole) Ferguson, Ben (Amber) Ferguson, Carissa (Mark) Santon, Kevin (Taryn) Ferguson, Eric (Darla) Nolan, Lindsay (Gabe) Ferreira, Kellie (Garrett) Cameron; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Connie Willhite of Marino Valley, CA.