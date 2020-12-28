BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia K. "Cindy" Perkins age 60 of Bloomington IL formerly Belleville, IL passed away at 9:21 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Heritage Health Care, Gibson City, IL. A private family memorial service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL. Pastor Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL.
There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Cindy was born May 11, 1960 in New Orleans, Louisiana the daughter of Howard and Judith "Judy" Lacy Daughenbaugh. She married Jerry Perkins on April 29, 2000 in Webster Groves, Missouri. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents, Howard and Judith "Judy" Daughenbaugh, Bloomington IL; sister, Karen (Riki) Strunk, Morton, IL; brother, Clayton (Lisa) Daughenbaugh, Berwyn, IL; one niece, Melissa; two nephews: Luke and Sam, great niece, Tessa a step-son, Joseph D. Perkins, High Ridge, Missouri and her beloved dog Dez.
Cindy is preceded in death by her grandparents.
Cindy graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in music from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL and she graduated magna cum laude with a Masters in Religious Education from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX and she received her master's degree and graduated summa cum laude in Clinical Psychology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Vocationally she served as a Consecrated Deacon in Christian Education in the United Methodist Church. She was an Adult Psychologist. Cindy had a passion and love for horses. She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.