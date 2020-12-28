BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia K. "Cindy" Perkins age 60 of Bloomington IL formerly Belleville, IL passed away at 9:21 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Heritage Health Care, Gibson City, IL. A private family memorial service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL. Pastor Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL.

There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Cindy was born May 11, 1960 in New Orleans, Louisiana the daughter of Howard and Judith "Judy" Lacy Daughenbaugh. She married Jerry Perkins on April 29, 2000 in Webster Groves, Missouri. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents, Howard and Judith "Judy" Daughenbaugh, Bloomington IL; sister, Karen (Riki) Strunk, Morton, IL; brother, Clayton (Lisa) Daughenbaugh, Berwyn, IL; one niece, Melissa; two nephews: Luke and Sam, great niece, Tessa a step-son, Joseph D. Perkins, High Ridge, Missouri and her beloved dog Dez.

Cindy is preceded in death by her grandparents.