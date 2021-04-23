Cyril N. Friedman

BLOOMINGTON — Cyril N. "Bud/Cy" Friedman, 90, of Luther Oaks Senior Living Facility, passed away at 5:15 a.m., April 22, 2021, at Luther Oaks, surrounded by his family and friends.

A visitation in Bloomington, IL at St. Patrick Church of Merna will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a prayer service with Fr. Schultz immediately following. Additional Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, IA. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. for visitation prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit St. Elizabeth Pastorate facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stelizabethpastorate/) where access to the Mass will be livestreamed or visit www.behrfuneralhome.com to leave a note.