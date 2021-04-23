Cyril N. Friedman

BLOOMINGTON — Cyril N. "Bud/Cy" Friedman, 90, of Luther Oaks Senior Living Facility, passed away at 5:15 a.m., April 22, 2021, at Luther Oaks, surrounded by his family and friends.
A visitation in Bloomington, IL at St. Patrick Church of Merna will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a prayer service with Fr. Schultz immediately following. Additional Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, IA. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. for visitation prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit St. Elizabeth Pastorate facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stelizabethpastorate/) where access to the Mass will be livestreamed or visit www.behrfuneralhome.com to leave a note.
He was born on August 7, 1930 in Luxemburg, IA, son of Clem and Theresa (Hoffman) Friedman. Cy farmed with his Dad prior to serving in the army at the rank of corporal during the Korean war. Cy married Katharine Bergfeld on December 26, 1959 at St. Mary's Church, Lamont. In 1960 they moved to Dubuque, where he worked at John Deere for 31 years. He was very proud that he never missed a day of work in 31 years. He was a member of the American Legion for 60 years, and an active member of the church. He served on the parish council and board of education, assisted with capital campaigns, was a Eucharistic Minister and choir member, visited the sick, and was a member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and Legion of Mary.
Cy had a love of music, especially polka, was an avid Cub and Hawkeye fan, enjoyed playing euchre, taking daily walks, reading and spending time with family.
He will forever be loved and cherished by his four daughters: Ann (Jerry) Smith, of Brookfield, WI; Margaret "Peg" (Doug) Fields, of Houston, Patricia (Steve) Dickes, of Cedar Rapids and Marie (Dave) Blaser, of Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren: Amanda Nemec, Emily Smith, Jack and Alex Fields, Sarah and Jenny Dickes and Tim, Katie and Tina Blaser; three siblings: Lucille Goedken, Eileen Thompson, and Sr. Madonna Friedman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, (Katharine Friedman) and five siblings: Cletus Friedman, Lavonne Breckenfelder, Mary Rasmussen, Jim Friedman and Robert Friedman.
A special thank-you to caring staff and friends at Luther Oaks, the caretakers at Transitions Hospice, Fr. Schultz, Fr. Martin and the Best Small Group Ever at St. Patrick Church of Merna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Life Communities Foundation https://www.lutheroaks.org/donate or Transitions Hospice Peoria, 8914 N. Prairie Point, Peoria, IL 61615.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Cy's memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 501, Attn. Cyril Friedman Family.