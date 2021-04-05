BLOOMINGTON — D. Colene Kemp, 79, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Colene was born July 14, 1941 in Bloomington, a daughter of Loyce and Doris Cunningham Roberts. She married Larry L. Kemp on December 30, 1960 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters: Julie (Bobby) Zenor and Lori (Doug) Kemp-Sanders; four grandchildren: Ashlee, Erica (Ryan), Alissa and Jordan; five great-grandchildren: Eric, Ethan, Mia, Elliott and Magnolia; a daughter-in-law, Pattie Kemp; and a sister, Loy (Tim) Lyon.

She was preceded in death by a son, Eric "Rick" Kemp; a grandson, Christopher Carnahan; three brothers, Perry, Darwin and Keith Roberts; and her faithful canine companion, Jake.