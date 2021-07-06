COLFAX — D. Jean Henderson, 95, Bloomington and formerly of Colfax, died at 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Mrs. Henderson was born April 17, 1926 in rural Colfax the daughter of Charles C. and Sena Hadaway Brandt. She married Roy Henderson, Jr. on June 6, 1948 in rural Colfax. He passed away on October 6, 1998. They were married for 50 years.

Survivors include one son, Duane Richard (Kathryn) Henderson, Tequesta, FL; one daughter, Brenda Jean Henderson Dunlap; three grandchildren: Fred (Leigh Ann) Henderson, Paul (Lauren) Henderson, Andrew (Cassandra) Henderson; seven great-grandchildren: Tyler, Zachary, Kaylie and Brandt Henderson, Lawrence, Charles and Joshua Henderson; two great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by two sisters: Myla Harris and Marjorie Meyer.

Mrs. Henderson was a life-long Colfax area resident who graduated in 1944 from Colfax High School. She attended the Mennonite Hospital School of Nursing, Bloomington, graduating in 1948. After receiving her Nursing Degree she worked as a Registered Nurse and farmed with her husband, Jr. for many years.

She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran church and Women of the ELCA.

Mrs. Henderson also belonged to the Red Cross, Mennonite Alumni Association and was the past president of the Colfax Women's Club.

Mrs. Henderson's funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax. Burial will follow at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is assisting with arrangements.

A guest book is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.