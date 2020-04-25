CLINTON — D. Keith Miller, 89, of Clinton passed away 8:26 a.m. April 24, 2020 at his family residence, Clinton.
Private graveside services will be Monday at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
Keith was born Sept. 16, 1930 in Lane, the son of Thomas and Leota (Bennett) Miller. He married Frances Helen Donnan Jan. 23, 1949 in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife, Frances H. Miller, Clinton; daughter, Kathy (Dan) Marsh, Maroa; three grandchildren, Nathan (Cynthia) Marsh, Chicago, Becky (Lance) Taylor, Clinton, Tara (Chad) Tiezzi, Washington; five great-grandchildren, Lily, Gage, Trace, Ryder, Georgia; siblings, Monica Miller, Clinton; Robert (Jo) Miller, Decatur; Janice Miller, Clinton; daughter-in-law, Linda (Mark) Walston, Clinton; sister-in-law, Lois Miller, Clinton.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Kent Miller, and brother, Roger Miller.
Keith was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton. He was an engineer for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 37 years. Along with being an accomplished woodworker, he enjoyed fishing in Canada, gardening, and working with his son-in-law on the farm. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
