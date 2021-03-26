FAIRBURY — Daisy M. Bellot, 90 of Fairbury, died at 11:15 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth with Fr. David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow at Forrest Twp. Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairbury VFW Post 9789 and SELCAS. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Bellot was born May 2, 1930 in Fairbury, a daughter of James Edward and Emily Pearl Brown Waters. She married H. Donald Bellot on September 18, 1947 in Fairbury. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2019 and they were married over 70 years. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister; one daughter Betty Babbs-Hand and two grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons: William (Chery) Bellot of Chatham, James (Phyllis) Bellot of Forrest; one daughter, Mary Frances Gambardella of Cornell; 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward Waters of Fox River Grove, IL.