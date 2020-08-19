× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL — Dale Davis completed his life journey of 90 years on Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at Marshall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 19, 1930, in Peoria, to Vern and Dorothy Davis.

He was a graduate of University High School in Normal and Illinois State University with BS and MS degrees in education. After teaching in northern Illinois for three years, he began a 31-year career as a teacher and elementary supervisor in Marshall, until his retirement in 1988.

Dale was a Korean War veteran and served as a special agent in the counterintelligence corps until discharge in 1953. He was a member of the Clark County American Legion Post 90, Amvets, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, NEA, and the Masonic Lodge.

Dale married the love of his life, Eleanor Hickstein, in 1951. They were blessed with two children, Steven and Nancy. Both Eleanor and Nancy preceded him in death.

Dale is survived by his son, Steve, and daughter-in-law, Kathi; a son-in-law, Tim Adams, Crawfordsville, Indiana; grandson, Christopher Adams, West Lafayette, Indiana; granddaughter, Mandy (Zach) Washburn, Marshall; and three great-granddaughters, Ellie Davis and Grace and Norah Washburn.