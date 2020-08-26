Dale E. McRoberts

Dale was an accomplished professional square dance caller. He began calling in 1968 in Mason City. Throughout his 52-year career, Dale taught square dance lessons in Atlanta, Delavan, Lincoln and Morton. Dale was the club caller for the Morton Whirl-A-Ways for over 40 years. He called his final dance in March 2020. Together with his wife, Beverly, they traveled to clubs all over the Midwest and spent several summers as staff callers in Colorado and Georgia. Many fond memories were spent with their square dance family and friends. In 2013, Dale and Beverly were inducted into the Illinois Square Dance Association Hall of Fame for their dedication and promotion of square dancing. His love of music also led Dale to playing the guitar, singing and jamming regularly with his bluegrass friends in the area.

Dale was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golf with his regular morning golf buddies. He was proudest of his three holes-in-one at the Lincoln Elks Country Club on holes 2, 8 and 13. Dale and Bev were part of a couples' bridge card club and also liked to bowl. Dale was on a bowling team for many years at the Logan Lanes Bowling Alley. Dale also golfed and bowled with his wife and family, and bowling became a Thanksgiving tradition.