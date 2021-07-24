PEORIA — Dale Nelson, 85, of Peoria, formerly of Bloomington and Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Lutheran Hillside Village, Peoria.

Private funeral services will be at the Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa.

Mr. Nelson was born in 1935 in Ottawa to Alfred M. and Ella (Holm) Nelson. He graduated from Knox College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He received a Master's Degree from Princeton University. Following graduation Dale worked at State Farm in Bloomington as an Actuary. He was a member of the Casualty Actuarial Society, American Academy of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.

He is survived by his sister, Ellen Titus; his nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Les) Greenfield, Linda (Hardin, Jr.) Cheatham, Nancy Titus, Brian (Irene) Titus and Kevin (Ruth) Titus; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Ritzius.

Dale's family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Hillside Village for the wonderful care and kindness they gave to Dale.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army or to Project Hope. You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.