LEXINGTON — Dale R. Lauher, 98, of Lexington, IL passed away on November 22, 2020 at 8:54 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Church of Christ, Uniting, Lexington. A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jan Proeber officiating. Inurnment will follow at Lexington Cemetery with military honors by the Lexington American Legion. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services. Covid restrictions will be followed at the church and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the church.

Dale was born April 6, 1922 in Arrowsmith, IL the son of Forest and Fern (Ritchie) Lauher. He married Roslyn Dawson on November 3, 1940 in Bowling Green, KY. She died August 31, 2007.

Surviving are six children: John of Flagstaff, AZ, JoEllyn of West Springfield, MA, Tom of Madison, CT, Teri of Gig Harbor, WA, Peter of Kent, WA, and Paul of Oakland, CA.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale was a member of the Church of Christ, Uniting, Lexington, The Lexington Kiwanis Club, and the Lexington American Legion Elmo F. Hill Post #291. He was a US Navy Veteran and worked as a manager in the Insurance Field.