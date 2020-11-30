LEXINGTON — Dale Ritchie Lauher, 98, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 8:54 p.m. November 22, 2020, at OSF St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date once the COVID pandemic permits.

Inurnment will be in Lexington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Church of Christ, Uniting, Lexington. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dale was born April 6, 1922, in Arrowsmith, IL, the son of Forrest and Ferne Ritchie Lauher. He married Roslyn Dawson on November 3, 1940. Roslyn died August 31, 2007.

Surviving are six children: John of Flagstaff, AZ, JoEllyn of West Springfield, MA, Tom of Branford, CT, Teri of Gig Harbor, WA, Peter of Kent, WA, and Paul of Alameda, CA; eight grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four of his five siblings.

Dale was a devoted member of the Church of Christ, Uniting, Lexington, where he served as Board Chair and volunteered for duty on several other committees. His community interest and love of others led to an active involvement in Peace Meals and the Lexington Food Pantry.