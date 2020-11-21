BLOOMINGTON — Dale Talbert Fluty, 86 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. There will be a private service and burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by Active Duty Army and Pastor Monte Bowers will officiate.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Dale was born in Bloomington to Talbert and Mae Starnes Fluty on April 24, 1934. He was a graduate of Danvers High School. After graduation he served his country in the United States Army. When he returned home, he started grain and dairy farming in the Danvers and Bloomington area and continued for many years until losing his leg to cancer. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He was also a longtime member of West Twin Grove Christian Church in Bloomington where he served as a Deacon and Elder.