FLANAGAN — Dallas J. Stucky, 67, of Flanagan, went peacefully to be with his Savior at 2:06 PM, on Sunday January 31, 2021 at OSF Saint James- John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

His funeral service will be at St. John's Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member, in Flanagan on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Matt Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery in Flanagan.

Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements.

Dallas was a graduate of Illinois State University. He recently retired from Phillips and Associates in Pontiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents.