BLOOMINGTON — Dana Kathryn Brown, 83, of Luther Oaks Retirement Community, Bloomington, IL, died peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021, after a brief illness, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Burial will be in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery, Prophetstown, IL. A celebration of life to honor her memory will be held at a later date, when COVID conditions improve.
Dana was born in Sterling, IL, on December 20, 1937, the daughter of Dana L. and Blossom R. Johnson. She married Wayne A. Brown on June 28, 1959, in Sterling.
Dana is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Bloomington; her daughters: Stephanie Flater (Jim) of Galesburg, IL, and Julie Legeros (Mike) of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Andrew Flater (Ashley) of Omaha, NE; granddaughter, Jennifer Gales (Chris) of Hopkins, MN; great-granddaughter, Cora Flater and great-grandson, Ellis Flater, both of Omaha, NE.
Dana lived in Prophetstown, IL, until the age of six, when her family moved to Sterling. She graduated from Sterling Township High School in 1955. She attended Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) in Bloomington, where she met her future husband, and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Spanish and History. While at IWU, she was a member of Sigma Kappa national social sorority, Egas Senior Women's Honorary Society (one of eight seniors selected for this honor), and Mortar Board National Collegiate Honor Society.
Dana was an avid player of golf and tennis. She enjoyed traveling, and had a deep love for Sanibel Island, FL, where she and her family spent many years vacationing, beginning in 1970. She also maintained an extensive seashell collection from Sanibel. She and Wayne later spent many years at their winter home at Kelly Greens Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL. Dana was a member of the Kelly Greens traveling tennis and golf teams, and the Women's Golf Association. She was also a member of Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington and the Crestwicke Women's Golf Association. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal, IL, since 1963.
Dana was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived a rich and rewarding life, with a loving family and close friends, and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be left to the donor's choice. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences and memories of Dana may be left for her family kiblerbradyruestman.com.