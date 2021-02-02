Dana Kathryn Brown

Dana was an avid player of golf and tennis. She enjoyed traveling, and had a deep love for Sanibel Island, FL, where she and her family spent many years vacationing, beginning in 1970. She also maintained an extensive seashell collection from Sanibel. She and Wayne later spent many years at their winter home at Kelly Greens Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL. Dana was a member of the Kelly Greens traveling tennis and golf teams, and the Women's Golf Association. She was also a member of Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington and the Crestwicke Women's Golf Association. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal, IL, since 1963.