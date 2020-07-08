Dane M. Ward

BLOWING ROCK, North Carolina — Dane Michael Ward, 62, peacefully passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at home in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
Dane was born April 29, 1958, in Dallas, Texas. After growing up in Bolton, Connecticut, he received a bachelor's degree at Indiana University and a master's degree at Florida State University. He served in Senegal with the Peace Corps for two years where he met his wife, Jenny. Upon returning home, Dane taught English and social studies before beginning a career as a librarian by earning his second master's degree through Indiana University. He was a librarian at Wayne State University and Central Michigan University, then associate dean, later dean of Milner Library at Illinois State University, where he earned his doctorate. Dane became professor and dean of libraries at Appalachian State University in 2017 and was, soon after, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He encouraged collaboration in the search for a cure by writing articles for academia while remaining dean until late 2019.
Dane is survived by his parents, Gerald “Jerry” and Carol Ward; wife of 32 years, Jenny Ward; sons, William Ward (Katherine) and Wesley Ward; sister, Stephanie McLean; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Dane's family is deeply grateful to the many friends and family who have supported them throughout the journey especially: Dr. Richard Bedlack and the Duke ALS Clinic team; Todd Switzer, P.A.; Dr. Sheri Everts, and the Appalachian State University Community; and Medi Home and Hospice team.
A virtual memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Dane Ward Endowed Honors Research Scholarship at give.appstate.edu/daneward or to the ALS Association of North Carolina.
Condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, North Carolina, is serving the Ward family.
