Dane M. Ward

Dane was born April 29, 1958, in Dallas, Texas. After growing up in Bolton, Connecticut, he received a bachelor's degree at Indiana University and a master's degree at Florida State University. He served in Senegal with the Peace Corps for two years where he met his wife, Jenny. Upon returning home, Dane taught English and social studies before beginning a career as a librarian by earning his second master's degree through Indiana University. He was a librarian at Wayne State University and Central Michigan University, then associate dean, later dean of Milner Library at Illinois State University, where he earned his doctorate. Dane became professor and dean of libraries at Appalachian State University in 2017 and was, soon after, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He encouraged collaboration in the search for a cure by writing articles for academia while remaining dean until late 2019.