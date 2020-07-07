× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Daniel B. Mason, 73, of Normal, died April 6, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia.

He was born Oct. 18, 1946, to Cecil and Rosa Jane Mason of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Thompson, (Maroa); and brother, "Smokey" Virgil Mason, (Bloomington).

He married Cherylen Wessels. He is survived by three children, Angela Mason-Bicknell (Marc), Bloomington; Andrea Mason, St. Augustine, Florida; and Daniel (Bridget) Mason, St. Augustine, Florida. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His ashes will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. All of his friends, family and acquaintances are invited to attend a graveside service. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.

He had retired from Hamlin Electric in Colorado after 25 years. He was a free spirit who loved to travel and drive his beat-up old truck everywhere. He made many new friends along the way. He was very generous and would help anyone he could. He was very knowledgeable and smart. He loved dogs, cats and horses.

Charitable donations can be made to any animal rescue group of your choice.

