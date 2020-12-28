CHENOA — Daniel Bruce Hilt, 75, of rural Chenoa, died at 4:00 PM Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded with a private family service in Pike Township Cemetery at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Apostolic Christian Life Points, Timber Ridge, Morton.

Daniel was born April 17, 1945 in Chicago; the son of William and Marion (Hinish) Hilt. He married Susan M. Webb on March 4, 1967 in Blue Island, IL. His wife of 53 years, Susan Hilt, survives in rural Chenoa. Daniel is also survived by his son Nathan (Angela) Hilt of Dwight, IL and daughter Sarah Hilt of Morton, IL. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jackson of Normal, IL and Gretchen, Mary, and Ryan, all of Dwight.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister.

Mr. Hilt honorably served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer – Demolition Specialist. After completing his studies in Criminal Justice at Western Illinois University, Dan and Susan moved to the Chenoa area where he worked for Region Twelve Law and Justice Commission. He later continued his career as a Union Millwright, eventually retiring as Superintendent at Hilt Millwright Company.