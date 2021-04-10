MCLEAN — Daniel C. "Bimbo" Rogers, 67, of McLean, IL, died at 3:22 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on January 1, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Alfred William and Dorothy Charlotte (Feldworth) Rogers.

Bimbo was a 1972 graduate of Southeast High School, where he was actively involved in football and wrestling, and was named the Wrestling Heavyweight City Champion. He retired from State Farm in 2016 as a maintenance supervisor, after 43 years of service. Bimbo was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his dog, Misty. His passions were hunting, fishing, and trapshooting, competing in trapshooting competitions and earning many awards. He loved sports and enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Most recently, he enjoyed reconnecting with long-time friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael D. "Mick" Rogers; sister-in-law, Bernice Rogers; one niece; and one nephew.