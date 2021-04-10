MCLEAN — Daniel C. "Bimbo" Rogers, 67, of McLean, IL, died at 3:22 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on January 1, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Alfred William and Dorothy Charlotte (Feldworth) Rogers.
Bimbo was a 1972 graduate of Southeast High School, where he was actively involved in football and wrestling, and was named the Wrestling Heavyweight City Champion. He retired from State Farm in 2016 as a maintenance supervisor, after 43 years of service. Bimbo was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his dog, Misty. His passions were hunting, fishing, and trapshooting, competing in trapshooting competitions and earning many awards. He loved sports and enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Most recently, he enjoyed reconnecting with long-time friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael D. "Mick" Rogers; sister-in-law, Bernice Rogers; one niece; and one nephew.
He is survived by his daughter, Staci E. Rogers of Bloomington; one son, Josh Rogers of Washington state; eight siblings: Donald L. (wife, Mary Ann) Rogers of Pleasant Plains, William D. Rogers of Springfield, Dennis S. (wife, Carol) Rogers of Bloomington, Diane G. Rogers and Douglas L. (wife, Chris) Rogers, both of Springfield, David B. (wife, Jennifer) Rogers of Normal, Debra S. (husband, Bill) Greenan of Springfield, and Duane A. Rogers of Humble, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Due to COVID restrictions there will be limited capacity.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions there will be limited capacity.
