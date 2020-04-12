Daniel "Dan" R. Sperry

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Emma Lee Sperry, Bertha-Mae Wilson and George Jean Sperry.

Dan's father, Frank, founded Mechanical Devices in 1914 in Aurora, Ill., manufacturing a three-color inking attachment. He later expanded into manufacturing hydraulic pumps. A deal negotiated with Williams-Oil-O-Matic to machine fuel oil pumps prompted the company to move to Bloomington in 1928. After Frank's death in 1956, and attending the University of Illinois, Dan and his wife Irene expanded the company after to include production manufacturing. The company grew under Dan and Irene's ownership from a 6,000 square-foot site to 20 acres on G.E. Road. He highly valued his employees and thought of them as family. Daughters Linda and Carol, and son Mark joined the company early in their lives and eventually became the third generation of management after Irene's death in 1997. Grandchildren Austin Herring and Chase Fillingham are the fourth generation to join the family business.