NORMAL — Daniel F. Heaton, 80, of Normal, joined his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Dan was born April 2, 1941 in St. Cloud, MN, a son of Don and Gail (Goedert) Heaton. After serving in the Army (101st Airborne Division) he attended Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. It was here he met his future wife, Millie, and they were married after three months of courtship in 1965. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2020.

An outdoor enthusiast, Dan enjoyed hunting, woodworking, leather work, and firearm shooting. He served the local Ducks Unlimited Chapter for several years and was awarded Sportsman of the Year. He also was dedicated to serving the Lord and served in various roles throughout his life including Youth for Christ. He faithfully attended Evangelical Free Church, Bloomington. Dan retired from State Farm Insurance Companies.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, and long remembered for his kindness. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Heartland Community Church, Normal, with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.