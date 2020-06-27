Daniel J. McWard

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Dan McWard passed away June 16, 2020, at his home in Laguna Niguel, Calif., with his wife, Kathleen; son, Terry; and fiancee, Joyce Abbey by his side. His best friend and godfather to his son, Terry O'Connell, was also with the family. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Dan is also survived by his brother, Pat McWard; niece, Kayla; and nephew, Connor; stepdaughters, Heidi (Aaron) and Heather (Alex), and their children Ava, River, Charlie and Lucy. Proud of his Irish heritage, he cherished his large extended family - the McWards - and enjoyed the annual family reunions.
Dan was born in 1952, in Bloomington. He attended Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Dan maintained very close relationships with his friends from school throughout his life and was loved by many.
As a marketing executive in the ophthalmic surgical business for over 30 years, Dan's companies included Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, Visiogen and Iolab. Throughout his career, Dan developed strong friendships and relationships that remain to this day. He had a deep Christian faith and was a member of Saddleback Church. Dan was a philanthropist with interests in The Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, St. Joseph Hospital of Orange and WHW in Irvine, among others.
Dan enjoyed travel and visited over 40 countries in his lifetime for business and pleasure. He was an avid runner, enjoyed skiing and golf, but spending time with family and friends was his greatest joy. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend ... and handsome to boot. Dan, you will be missed but not forgotten.
Dan will be cremated at O'Connor Mortuary in Laguna Hills. Two celebrations of his life are being planned as circumstances permit: one in Newport Beach, Calif., and one in Chicago. Please go to oconnormortuary.com/obitsaniel-joseph-mcward/ for updated information. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society.
O'Connor Mortuary, 949 581-4300.
