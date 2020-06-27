Daniel J. McWard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Dan McWard passed away June 16, 2020, at his home in Laguna Niguel, Calif., with his wife, Kathleen; son, Terry; and fiancee, Joyce Abbey by his side. His best friend and godfather to his son, Terry O'Connell, was also with the family. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Dan is also survived by his brother, Pat McWard; niece, Kayla; and nephew, Connor; stepdaughters, Heidi (Aaron) and Heather (Alex), and their children Ava, River, Charlie and Lucy. Proud of his Irish heritage, he cherished his large extended family - the McWards - and enjoyed the annual family reunions.

Dan was born in 1952, in Bloomington. He attended Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Dan maintained very close relationships with his friends from school throughout his life and was loved by many.

As a marketing executive in the ophthalmic surgical business for over 30 years, Dan's companies included Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, Visiogen and Iolab. Throughout his career, Dan developed strong friendships and relationships that remain to this day. He had a deep Christian faith and was a member of Saddleback Church. Dan was a philanthropist with interests in The Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, St. Joseph Hospital of Orange and WHW in Irvine, among others.