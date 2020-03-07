Daniel Mehrkens

BLOOMINGTON — Daniel L. "Dan" Mehrkens, 72, of Bloomington, died Dec. 1, 2019, at his winter home in New Smryna Beach, Fla.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Cathy (Cole), Bloomington; son, James (Lisa McDowell), Fairbury; daughters, Chastity (Nicholas) Pick, Chenoa; and Mari (Craig) Russell, Bloomington; grandchildren, Nigel (Sergio Ponce) Pick, Alpine, Calif.; Hillary (Michael) Blackwell, Fairbury; Eric (Becky) Mehrkens, Fort Atkinson, Wis.; Abberlyn (David Roach) Pick, Fairbury; Dannika Mehrkens, Bloomington; Malik Russell, Bloomington; Ian Pick, Chenoa; Camren Russell, Bloomington; and Addyson Mehrkens, Fairbury; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Leopald and Albert Blackwell, all of Fairbury.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Duane "Chub" and Norma Jean (Thompson) Mehrkens; his grandparents; his sister, Mary Mehrkens; and his infant son, Marvin Mehrkens.
He was cremated. A celebration of life for Dan will be at 2 p.m. March 15 at the Moose Lodge in Bloomington. Casual attire is requested by the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Victory Junction Gang, www.victoryjunction.org, in Dan's name.
Dan held many jobs in his life, but he is best known for owning and operating PFM Components in Bloomington. He sold parts, tires, and fuel to the dirt track racers at Fairbury and Farmer City racetracks and for a short period of time at both Danville and Princeton racetracks.
Condolences can be sent to danlmehrkens@gmail.com.