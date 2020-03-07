Daniel Mehrkens

BLOOMINGTON — Daniel L. "Dan" Mehrkens, 72, of Bloomington, died Dec. 1, 2019, at his winter home in New Smryna Beach, Fla.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Cathy (Cole), Bloomington; son, James (Lisa McDowell), Fairbury; daughters, Chastity (Nicholas) Pick, Chenoa; and Mari (Craig) Russell, Bloomington; grandchildren, Nigel (Sergio Ponce) Pick, Alpine, Calif.; Hillary (Michael) Blackwell, Fairbury; Eric (Becky) Mehrkens, Fort Atkinson, Wis.; Abberlyn (David Roach) Pick, Fairbury; Dannika Mehrkens, Bloomington; Malik Russell, Bloomington; Ian Pick, Chenoa; Camren Russell, Bloomington; and Addyson Mehrkens, Fairbury; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Leopald and Albert Blackwell, all of Fairbury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Duane "Chub" and Norma Jean (Thompson) Mehrkens; his grandparents; his sister, Mary Mehrkens; and his infant son, Marvin Mehrkens.

He was cremated. A celebration of life for Dan will be at 2 p.m. March 15 at the Moose Lodge in Bloomington. Casual attire is requested by the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Victory Junction Gang, www.victoryjunction.org, in Dan's name.