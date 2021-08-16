BLOOMINGTON — Daniel Prillaman of Bloomington, IL passed away on August 14, 2021, at 73 years of age.

He is survived by his wife Margaret "Peggy" Prillaman; his children: Jodi of Tacoma, WA and Matthew of Avon, CO; stepchildren: April (Chad) Athey of Pawnee, IL and David (Amanda) Robertson, Jr. of Bismark, IL; grandchildren: Lorissa (Tom), Sienna, Bella, William, Mya, Layla, Hunter, Anniston and Crimsyn; great grandchildren: Selena and Michael; brothers: Terry (Sharon) Prillaman, Rossville, IL, Gregg (Cindy) Prillaman, Annandale, VA, Roger (Janine) Prillaman, Champaign, IL; sister-in-law Betty Prillaman, Chillicothe, IL.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Jay and Cleeta (Smith) Prillaman and brother Jay Bob Prillaman, Jr.

Dan was born the third of five sons in Rossville, IL graduating from Rossville High School in 1966. Dan proudly served in the US Navy from July 13, 1966 to July 17, 1970 Serving on USS Jenkins DD447, Swift boat duty with Mekong Delta 23rd River Assault Squadron, USS Soley DD707 and USS Everglades AD24 and was a Navy man at heart his entire life.

He enjoyed his carpentry business for over 25 years and moved to Bloomington attending ISU from 1978-1983.

He truly enjoyed carpentry/woodworking, traveling, being out in the boundless beauty of nature, crosswords and any games that excited his fascinating mind, eating the bounty grown in his own garden, a man with seemingly endless knowledge of history and all things Illinois, finding treasure in unlikely places. He LOVED sitting in the sun with his true love tossing cookies/fattening up the 147 squirrels who gave daily visits to his always welcoming porch, absolutely anything that meant spending time with his beloved children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren, the peace of camping. He believed in helping family, supporting one's country, honesty, integrity, loving the whole heart, the same qualities he himself himself always gave as a simple reflex of the definition of a good man. His infectious smile will be forever missed and never forgotten.

The family has asked Beck Memorial Funeral Home of Bloomington, IL to assist with arrangements. Per Dan's request there will not be any funeral or memorial services held.

