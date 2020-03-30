Daniel Rodriguez

COLFAX — Daniel S. Rodriguez, 47, of Colfax, passed away Friday morning (March 27, 2020) at Good Samaritan, Pontiac.

A memorial service and life celebration will be hosted at a later date, details to follow.

Daniel was born Jan. 15, 1973, in Gibson City. The son of Daniel and Angelica Rodriguez, he married Christina Weber on May 5, 2006, in Negril, Jamaica. She survives. Also surviving are his son, Logan Thomas Rodriguez, Colfax; his mother, Angelica, Colfax; sibling, Patty Darnell (Greg), Thomasboro; and nephew, Declan Fuller.

In 2011, Christina was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, which developed into AML (leukemia). If you would like to donate to help with their family's financial well-being, you can send a check to People's State Bank of Colfax, c/o The Rodriguez Family Fund, 101 W Main St., Colfax, IL 61728; or the American Cancer Society, by phone, call 1-800-227-2345; or Home Sweet Home Ministries (homeless shelter), 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, and one niece, Ayiana Fuller.

Daniel was employed by Ridgeview school district.