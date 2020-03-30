Daniel Rodriguez

COLFAX — Daniel S. Rodriguez, 47, of Colfax, passed away Friday morning (March 27, 2020) at Good Samaritan, Pontiac.
A memorial service and life celebration will be hosted at a later date, details to follow.
Daniel was born Jan. 15, 1973, in Gibson City. The son of Daniel and Angelica Rodriguez, he married Christina Weber on May 5, 2006, in Negril, Jamaica. She survives. Also surviving are his son, Logan Thomas Rodriguez, Colfax; his mother, Angelica, Colfax; sibling, Patty Darnell (Greg), Thomasboro; and nephew, Declan Fuller.
In 2011, Christina was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, which developed into AML (leukemia). If you would like to donate to help with their family's financial well-being, you can send a check to People's State Bank of Colfax, c/o The Rodriguez Family Fund, 101 W Main St., Colfax, IL 61728; or the American Cancer Society, by phone, call 1-800-227-2345; or Home Sweet Home Ministries (homeless shelter), 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, and one niece, Ayiana Fuller.
Daniel was employed by Ridgeview school district.
During his lifetime, Daniel found joy in fishing and playing his guitar. He found solace on the water and happiness in playing his guitar with his friends. He was an inspiration to many.
Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
The Rodriguez family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing love and support. As Danny would say: “Rock on.”
