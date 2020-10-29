Danny W. Brooks

Dan loved sports and served as a coach for his boys' little league teams. He loved watching them grow and develop their skills and never missed a game if at all possible. He was very proud of the men and fathers they became. He loved nothing more than family get-togethers with his children and grandchildren.

In retirement Dan grew to love golf and the many friends he made at North Greens Golf Course. He also enjoyed his twice a day trips to the Country Aire restaurant to discuss the news of the day with "the guys."

A special thanks to Dale and Liz Kindred ...Liz for her cookies and sweet tea, and Dale for the special care he provided Dan with his many visits and rides around the country to get Dan out and about when he could no longer drive. Thanks to lifelong friend, Yaletta Batterton, for her constant support. Also thanks to the staff at Country Aire for taking great care of Dan during his visits so he could enjoy the camaraderie as long as possible.

Thanks also to Springfield Memorial Home Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate staff -- Michelle, Abbie, Teela, Becky, Emma, and Beth.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.