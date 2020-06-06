× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAYBROOK — Darcy Lynn Hull, 61, formerly of Saybrook, died Thursday (June 4, 2020) at her home in Butler, Ind.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1958 in Clarksville, Tenn., to Abel & Myrtle L. (Pulley) De La Garza. She married Clifford Hull on April 10, 2008 in Auburn, Ind.

Surviving are her husband, Clifford of Butler, Ind.; father, Abel De La Garza of Elkton, Md.; daughters, Amy (Dan) Martellotta of Mechanicville, N.Y., and Cindy Mae Cedeno of Bloomington; step-sons, Travis (Kara) Hull & Ryan (Jessica) Hull of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren with one on the way, and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Lee De La Garza of Clarksville, Tenn., Jana Leigh (Marty) O'Dor of Godley, Texas, Tracy (Tony) Kerber of Mahomet, Lori Ann (Dave) Starnes of Waikolog Village, Hawaii and Shannon Callie (Jerry) Kelley of Arlington, Texas; lots of nieces and nephews and her in-laws, Clarence & Jackie Hull of Spencerville, Ind.

Darcy worked as a cashier at Walmart in Ft. Wayne and previously at Kroger in Ft. Wayne. She loved karaoke & cats and was a very loving and giving person. She also loved spending time with family.

Per her request, cremation will take place and a private family gathering will take place. Memorials may be given in her name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter - 5221 US-6 Butler, IN 46721.

