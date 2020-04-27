Darin W. Spaniol
BLOOMINGTON — Darin W. Spaniol, 54, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, Mo.

Due to current public health concerns, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the education fund for Darin's children in care of CEFCU. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Darin was born on July 31, 1965, in Streator, the son of Lyle William and Rachel (Wylie) Spaniol. He married Elizabeth Flynn on June 17, 2000, in Chicago.

Surviving are his wife, Beth Spaniol, and their three daughters, Morgan, Kelsey, and Emma. He is also survived by his two brothers and one sister, James (Mary) Spaniol, Bloomington; Kris (Kim) Spaniol, Yorkville; and Kelli (Tom) Feltz, Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Darin was a 1983 graduate of Normal Community High School.

He attended Parkland College, where he played baseball; MacMurray College, where he played both football and baseball, and also Illinois State University. Darin last worked as a construction superintendent, a position he achieved by working his way up through the business. Darin was a sports enthusiast who loved playing in the Bloomington-Normal softball leagues and was an avid golfer. He dedicated his time and was a lifetime supporter of the McLean County Easter Seals. Darin was a kind and generous person who would help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

