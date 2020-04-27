BLOOMINGTON — Darin W. Spaniol, 54, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, Mo.
Due to current public health concerns, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the education fund for Darin's children in care of CEFCU. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Darin was born on July 31, 1965, in Streator, the son of Lyle William and Rachel (Wylie) Spaniol. He married Elizabeth Flynn on June 17, 2000, in Chicago.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Spaniol, and their three daughters, Morgan, Kelsey, and Emma. He is also survived by his two brothers and one sister, James (Mary) Spaniol, Bloomington; Kris (Kim) Spaniol, Yorkville; and Kelli (Tom) Feltz, Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Darin was a 1983 graduate of Normal Community High School.
He attended Parkland College, where he played baseball; MacMurray College, where he played both football and baseball, and also Illinois State University. Darin last worked as a construction superintendent, a position he achieved by working his way up through the business. Darin was a sports enthusiast who loved playing in the Bloomington-Normal softball leagues and was an avid golfer. He dedicated his time and was a lifetime supporter of the McLean County Easter Seals. Darin was a kind and generous person who would help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.