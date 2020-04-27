× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Darin W. Spaniol, 54, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, Mo.

Due to current public health concerns, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the education fund for Darin's children in care of CEFCU. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Darin was born on July 31, 1965, in Streator, the son of Lyle William and Rachel (Wylie) Spaniol. He married Elizabeth Flynn on June 17, 2000, in Chicago.

Surviving are his wife, Beth Spaniol, and their three daughters, Morgan, Kelsey, and Emma. He is also survived by his two brothers and one sister, James (Mary) Spaniol, Bloomington; Kris (Kim) Spaniol, Yorkville; and Kelli (Tom) Feltz, Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Darin was a 1983 graduate of Normal Community High School.