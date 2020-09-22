 Skip to main content
Darlene A. Reese
Darlene A. Reese

MINONK — Darlene A. Reese, 79, of Minonk, IL passed away at 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

She was born on November 1, 1940 in Minonk, IL a daughter of Ollie and Mabel (Falk) Cirks. She married Kenneth K. “Kenny” Reese on January 31, 1964 in Minonk, IL. He passed away on April 8, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters, Darla (Jeremy) Smith of Stanford, IL, and Marla (John) Weber of Minonk, IL; brother, Don (Carol) Cirks of Minonk, IL; sister, Evelyn (Don) Turner of Dana, IL; brother, Marvin (Jane) Cirks of Zephyrhills, FL; brother, Ray (Teresa) Cirks of Minonk, IL; five grandchildren, Kayla (Will) Wilson, Ben Sears, Garrett Smith, Payton Weber, and Reese Weber; two great grandchildren, Leeann and Legacy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene and her husband owned and operated Reese Oil Company for many years.

Cremation will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Minonk Township Cemetery. Pastor Amy Berger will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the grave.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

