Darlene June Moore

Darlene was a faithful woman of God and considered being a mother the most important job in the world. Her family was her life here on earth. She sacrificed without complaint and worked from dawn to dusk. She loved to serve and help people. Her example of selflessness and faith have been an example to her children and anyone who knew her. She loved her garden and being outside. She hated winter but loved Christmas and the family all together. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She leaves a big hole in our hearts and will be missed for her love, wisdom, and the examples she set as a parent, grandmother, sister, friend, and aunt. The world will be poorer without her, and her family is richer for having her.