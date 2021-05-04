PONTIAC — Darlene June Moore, 94, of Pontiac, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac, IL.
A Funeral Service will be held at Cornell Baptist Church on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Mark Luciani officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL. Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery in Cornell, IL following the Saturday service. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Darlene was born June 9, 1926, in Ohio, IL, the daughter of Arthur Orville and Loretta Elizabeth (Miller) Enbom. She married Joe H. Moore on August 25, 1946 at Cornell Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1995. She is survived by her six children: Susan Drake of Bloomington, Bill (Judy) Moore of Pontiac, Jack (Kathy) Moore of Cornell, Carol (Mark) Luciani of Peoria, AZ, Linda "Lindy" J. Moore of New Port Richey, FL, and Terry (Linda) Moore of Pontiac; twelve grandchildren: Bill (Angela) Drake, Danielle (Brian) Nelson, Nicole (Brian) Sizemore, Stephanie (Brian) Meisenhiemer, Gabriella (Jon) Hartpence, Amanda (Matt) Voigts, Victoria Moore, Sarah Moore, Kelly (Ben) Boyer, Katie (Chris) Fisher, Craig (Jenna) Moore, and Cortney Moore; thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lucille Smith, Evelyn Olin, and Shirley Smith; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend of over 60 years, Ann Legner of Pontiac. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister: Jeanette; and three brothers: Orville, Ozzie and Cecil.
Darlene worked at Noble Manufacturing in Chicago during World War II where she made fuses for bombs for the war. She was employed at Louis Allis and Motorola. She retired at the age of 79 from Johnson Press Incorporated. She was a member of the Cornell Baptist Church.
Darlene was a faithful woman of God and considered being a mother the most important job in the world. Her family was her life here on earth. She sacrificed without complaint and worked from dawn to dusk. She loved to serve and help people. Her example of selflessness and faith have been an example to her children and anyone who knew her. She loved her garden and being outside. She hated winter but loved Christmas and the family all together. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She leaves a big hole in our hearts and will be missed for her love, wisdom, and the examples she set as a parent, grandmother, sister, friend, and aunt. The world will be poorer without her, and her family is richer for having her.
Memorials can be made in Darlene's name to the Cornell Baptist Church, the National Right to Life or to Samaritan's Purse.
This obituary can be read and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.