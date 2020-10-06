Darlene M. Fulks

HEYWORTH — Darlene Mae Fulks, 86, of Heyworth, IL, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Darlene was born on December 3, 1933, to Frances Day-Crockett and Hubert Johnson of Heyworth, IL. She was married to Darrell Fulks of Heyworth, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Tamara Donaldson and Kimberly (Brian Scott) Matlock of Heyworth, IL and Brenda (Jack) Wilson of Waynesville, IL; 6 grandchildren, Travis (Kari) Donaldson, Dustin (Angela) Donaldson, Stacy (Sam) Woodward, Niki (Eric) McGrew, Amber (Clinton) Jones, and Olivia (Matt) Schweers; 19 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Koehn, and Taylor Donaldson; Dusty Marie, Skylar, and Avery Donaldson, Alaina Watson; Hailey Boyd, Cooper and Ryleigh Johnson, and Hudson Woodward; Jackson and Mackenzie McGrew; Cash Jones; Emma McClure, Caroline, Sophia, Sawyer, and Maverick Schweers; 1 great-great-granddaughter, Avianna Meade. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Johnson, granddaughter, Amanda Funk and great-granddaughter, Kayley Donaldson, all of Heyworth, IL.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 8, at Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Rev. Richard Gray will be officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, IL. Memorials may be made to Heyworth Public Library or Heyworth Ambulance Service.