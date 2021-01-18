LINCOLN — Darlene R. Tucker, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of Armington, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Generations Nursing Home in Lincoln.

She was born February 15, 1937 to Pete and Neva Mason Atteberry. She married Harold D. Tucker on June 23, 1957 in Armington and he passed away on April 5, 2014.

Surviving is one son, Marvin (Vickie) Tucker of Armington; two grandchildren: Katie Brand and Kelli Tucker; five great grandchildren; one sister, Claudine Schertz of Metamora and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Doug Tucker.

Darlene was a Sunday School teacher at Armington Christian Church for over 20 years. She worked at State Farm for 10 years and was a homemaker.

She loved watching her grandkids play sports and attending their school activities.

A visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. There will be no service. Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.

Memorials may be made to Armington Fire and Rescue Department. To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.