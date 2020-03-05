Darnell Denniston

BLOOMINGTON — Darnell Vincent Denniston, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Welbrook Bloomington.
His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private entombment will be at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington. His niece, the Rev. Connie Peppler, will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the memorial home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Home Sweet Home Mission, Bloomington.
Darnell was born Oct. 25, 1930, in Randolph Township, Heyworth, the son of Ira and Rena Rasor Denniston. He married Shirley J. Fowler on July 2, 1950, in Normal. She survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Kay McFarland, Normal; Vickie (Stephen) Toelle, Bloomington; and Jeff (Nancy) Denniston, Normal; nine grandchildren, Michael, Denise, Pamela, Amber, Daniel Allison, Ben, Manny, and Josh; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Darnell was preceded in death by parents; four brothers, Eddie, Dean, Donald, Glenn; and two sisters, Wanda and Bernice.
Darnell worked at Roth-Honegger in Bloomington for 25 years. He owned and operated Darnell's Sewing Service, Bloomington, for 26 years. Darnell enjoyed riding his bike on the Constitution Trail and golfing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Service information
2:30PM-3:30PM
1115 E. Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
1:30PM-2:30PM
1115 E. Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701