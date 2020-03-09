LACON — Darrel A. Nelson, 66, of Lacon and Minonk, passed away on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) in Minonk.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Marion, to the late Paul and Patricia (Moore) Nelson. Darrel and Christie Cline were married on Dec. 31, 1999, in Lacon. He worked at Caterpillar for 12 years, and then Durre Brothers/O’Brien Steel for 24 years.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed his Cardinals, spending time with his family and friends, going to Brooklynn’s games, golfing, fishing trips, and riding his Goldwing all over the entire country.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Christie; his daughter, Brooklynn; and his son, Jeremy Cline, all of Lacon; his sister, Debbie (Bob) Haugens, Galena; brother-in-law, Curt (Patricia) Cline, Lacon; six nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ioerger; father, Paul E. Nelson; and brother, Mike Ioerger.
Visitations for Darrel will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Graveside committal will immediately follow in the Lacon Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
Brooklynn was his light and his life. We are sure that he would prefer memorials be made for her education fund. Darrel will be dearly missed by many.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
775 North Chestnut Street
Minonk-1076, IL 61760
10:00AM-11:00AM
823 Fifth Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.