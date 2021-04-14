TRIVOLI - Darrel G. Scott, 94, of Trivoli, IL passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Snyder Village in Metamora.

He was born on February 4, 1927 in LeRoy, IL, a son of Charles and Elizabeth (Staley) Scott. He married Edith Irene Henderson on October 15, 1949 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Survivors include special niece and nephews: Janet Hall of Des Moines, IA; Don (Jean) Cremeens of Germantown Hills, IL; Gerald (Carolyn) Cremeens of Pontiac, IL; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.

Darrel attended University of Illinois after receiving an athletic (football) scholarship. After which, he served two years in the U.S. Army. He was also employed with TWA for years in Peoria as well as Kansas City. Darrel held several sales positions and a real estate license working with various real estate companies in the Peoria area.

Darrel was a lifetime member of the Farmington Masonic Lodge #192 AF & AM. He was also a member and participant of the Peoria Chapter of Barbershoppers.