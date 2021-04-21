NORMAL — Darrel L. Carlson, 82, of Normal, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to Epiphany Catholic Church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born December 17, 1938 in Ellsworth, Illinois, a son of Albert and Fenella Roberts. He married Joan McGraw on October 9, 1965 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years of Normal; a daughter, Rebecca Grider; three granddaughters: Natalie (Alex Chapman) Grider, Megan Grider and Ann Marie Grider; two sisters: Alice Carlson and Barbara (Charlie) Cooper; a brother, Lyle (Alice Jane) Carlson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Kenneth and Lowell.