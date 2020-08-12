Darrell D. Kehl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Darrell Dean Kehl, 78, of Normal, passed away early Monday morning (Aug. 10, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family graveside service will be held at Heyworth Cemetery with the Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a future date. Darrell was an active member of the Lexington First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the FUMC Building Fund, 108 S. Cedar St., Lexington, IL, 61753.

Darrell was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Jacksonville, to Thomas Dean and Marjorie Eloise Blimling Kehl. He married Karen L. Rees on Aug. 27, 1966. She survives.

He is also survived by “his girls,” daughter, Jami (Greg) Head, and granddaughters, Falyn Schweitzer and Avery Head. Additional surviving family include his sister, Darlene Evans, Heyworth; sister-in-law, Kathy Koons, Shirley; five nieces and three nephews. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Francis (Buck) and Eva Rees; and brother-in-law, Daniel Koons.

Darrell was a 1959 graduate of Normal Community and a 1963 alum of Illinois State University. He was an avid Redbirds fan and received the Joseph F. Warner Golden Redbird Award with wife Karen in 2014.