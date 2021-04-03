BLOOMINGTON — Darrell J. Thirtyacre, 65, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully from Pancreatic Cancer on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Loretta. They met in first grade, were high school sweethearts, became teachers together, and married June 5, 1976, in Rock Island. She survives, along with their children: Kirk (Laura) Thirtyacre and Kelsie Thirtyacre; and grandchildren: Emoree, Abram and Eli Thirtyacre, all of Bloomington.

Darrell was born July 3, 1955, in Aledo to Ellis Boyd and Mildred (Carlson) Thirtyacre, the seventh of eight children. An excellent athlete, Darrell was named All Conference in high school several times for his talents in Basketball, Track, and Football. As well, he was a college athlete, playing basketball and football at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. He was a graduate of Illinois State University, and taught elementary school for 20 years at Oakland, Stevenson, Bent and Irving Schools for District 87 as well as in the Winola School System in Viola, IL. He also was a beloved coach of football, basketball, track, softball and baseball. In his second career, he proudly worked for 20 years as a business analyst for State Farm in Business Automation Services.