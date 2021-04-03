BLOOMINGTON — Darrell J. Thirtyacre, 65, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully from Pancreatic Cancer on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the comfort of his home.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Loretta. They met in first grade, were high school sweethearts, became teachers together, and married June 5, 1976, in Rock Island. She survives, along with their children: Kirk (Laura) Thirtyacre and Kelsie Thirtyacre; and grandchildren: Emoree, Abram and Eli Thirtyacre, all of Bloomington.
Darrell was born July 3, 1955, in Aledo to Ellis Boyd and Mildred (Carlson) Thirtyacre, the seventh of eight children. An excellent athlete, Darrell was named All Conference in high school several times for his talents in Basketball, Track, and Football. As well, he was a college athlete, playing basketball and football at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. He was a graduate of Illinois State University, and taught elementary school for 20 years at Oakland, Stevenson, Bent and Irving Schools for District 87 as well as in the Winola School System in Viola, IL. He also was a beloved coach of football, basketball, track, softball and baseball. In his second career, he proudly worked for 20 years as a business analyst for State Farm in Business Automation Services.
There was nothing more important to Darrell than his family. He was a wonderful "Papa" and adored his grandchildren, whether he was teaching them to catch, fish, drive, or cheering them on from the sidelines, offering encouragement no matter what the score. He also was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors also include siblings: Greta (John) Hughes of Moline; Marvin (Janine) Thirtyacre of Viola; Gregg Thirtyacre of Burgess; brother-in-law Bill Coutant of Aledo, mother-in-law Maribel Jenkins of Valley City, Ohio; sister-in-law Rhonda (John) King of Medina, Ohio; and many loved nieces and nephews.
His parents; brothers: Donnie, Rodney and Rick; sister Susan Coutant, and father-in-law Robert Jenkins preceded him in death.
Darrell was always committed to helping others. It wasn't a choice for him, it was the way he lived his life each and every day. So in lieu of flowers, he's asking that memorials be directed to Loretta for the Grandchildren's Education Fund.
His memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, Illinois, where visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday. Burial will be in Viola Township Cemetery, Viola, Illinois.
An additional visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
