WAYNESVILLE — Darrell Q. Finger, 90, of Waynesville, IL passed away 5:19 PM August 22, 2021 at his family residence, Waynesville, Il.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL with Pastor Tami Werschey-Kessinger officiating and Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to The Waynesville United Methodist Church.

Darrell was born September 5, 1930 in DeWitt Co., IL the son of Charles "Chap" and Marie Ernestine (Cunningham) Finger. He married Phyllis Stone. He later married Barbara Jean Wall January 7, 1978 in Bloomington, IL. She passed away June 23, 1993. Darrell then married Jean Hauffe. She passed away in 2006.

Survivors include his children: Allen (Josette) Finger, Clinton, IL and Eric (Karen) Finger, Decatur, IL; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Marilyn) Finger, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and good friend, Donna Cunningham.

Darrell served in the US Army from 1951–1953 and was a member of the Waynesville American Legion. He farmed most of his life, was a die-hard Cubs fan, and enjoyed fishing.

