Darvin Volker

Darvin was a barber for 59 years and owned his own shop, Darvin's Barber Shop, for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, who was involved with many veteran organizations and was a passenger on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for recognition for his service to his country. He was also a member of the Clinton Eagles Lodge and Clinton Elks Lodge. Most of all Darvin loved his family dearly.