STREATOR — Our gentle giant, Dave Marcin, 68 of Streator went to fly with the angels on September 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held Friday September 25, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the funeral home with a visitation 1 hour before the service.

Dave was born on March 16, 1952 in Streator, Illinois. He married the love of his life Bonnie on August 3, 1973 in Ottawa, Illinois.

They then bought a house on Colorado Avenue in Streator IL where they raised their two children who later blessed them with four grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife Bonnie, one son James (Jeanie) Fechter and one daughter Jeanna (Shayne) LeBeau. Grandchildren Jessica Fechter (Tyler Kimes) who called him Grandpa, Justin Fechter who called him Gramp and Cherokee and Arryanna LeBeau who called him Papa Dave. Also, Great-Granddaughters Payton and Paisley Kimes who called him Papa. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and two sisters.

Dave worked as a delivery driver at U.S. Foods in Streator for over 30 years. After his retirement he drove a bus for Illinois Central School Bus and drove a semi for Calkins Trucking.