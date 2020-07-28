David A. Ambrose

NORMAL — David Anthony Ambrose, 68, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, formerly of Normal, passed away Thursday (July 23, 2020) at Banner University Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 24, 1951, in Bloomington, to Edward "Vince" and Eloise Ambrose. He married Judi Grimm April 20, 1985. He is survived by his wife, Judi.
Also surviving are his children, Deann (Nathan Karplus) Ambrose, Audra (Daniel) Stolzoff, Donnie Ambrose and Melissa (Nathan) Schellenberg; grandchildren, Landon and Avery Stolzoff; Jenson and Evelyn Karplus; Maddy Pimentel; Jenna Livingston; and Holly, Ben, Bonnie, Amy, Ammon Schellenberg; brothers, Charles Ambrose, Paul Ambrose, Mark Ambrose, Steve Ambrose; and sister, Deborah Decker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Don and Zelma Grimm.
David was a graduate of Bloomington High School and attended Lincoln College and Illinois State University.
He was a master carpenter and loved working with his hands. He worked for ISU until his retirement in 2016.
He was actively involved in the Jaycees and loved helping with the annual haunted houses. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to fish. He was a fighter; David fought a 10-year battle with an aggressive blood cancer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private funeral with military rites will be Friday. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the service will be available live streamed on East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.
Please go to www.eastlawnmemorial.com to leave condolences or memories for the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hwan Jeong, Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, RN Tamara Lundquist-Crabbe, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Arizona.
