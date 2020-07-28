David A. Ambrose

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — David Anthony Ambrose, 68, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, formerly of Normal, passed away Thursday (July 23, 2020) at Banner University Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 24, 1951, in Bloomington, to Edward "Vince" and Eloise Ambrose. He married Judi Grimm April 20, 1985. He is survived by his wife, Judi.

Also surviving are his children, Deann (Nathan Karplus) Ambrose, Audra (Daniel) Stolzoff, Donnie Ambrose and Melissa (Nathan) Schellenberg; grandchildren, Landon and Avery Stolzoff; Jenson and Evelyn Karplus; Maddy Pimentel; Jenna Livingston; and Holly, Ben, Bonnie, Amy, Ammon Schellenberg; brothers, Charles Ambrose, Paul Ambrose, Mark Ambrose, Steve Ambrose; and sister, Deborah Decker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Don and Zelma Grimm.

David was a graduate of Bloomington High School and attended Lincoln College and Illinois State University.

He was a master carpenter and loved working with his hands. He worked for ISU until his retirement in 2016.

He was actively involved in the Jaycees and loved helping with the annual haunted houses. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to fish. He was a fighter; David fought a 10-year battle with an aggressive blood cancer.