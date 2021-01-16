EUREKA — David A. Rankin, 73, of Eureka, IL passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. He was born on August 24, 1947 in Lincoln, IL a son of George H. and Josephine Redmon Rankin. He married Barbara K. Knapp on October 12, 1968 in Eureka, IL. She survives. Survivors also include two sons: Matthew (Amanda) Rankin of Peoria; Robert (Nikki) Rankin of St. Charles, MO; one daughter, Shellie Julien of Maryland Heights, MO; two brothers: George (Phyllis) Rankin of Ocala, FL; Steve (Susie) Rankin of Burbank, CA; three sisters: Beverly McRoberts of Lincoln; Shirley (Bill) Arnold of Lake Wales, FL; Jackie Gehlbach of Mt. Pulaski, IL; three grandchildren: Ambri Rankin, Cheyenne Rankin, Taylor Ashley; one great-grandchild, Leland Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents.

David was a supervisor for 40 years at Caterpillar. In his retirement, he started giving tours of Caterpillar in 2013. He was a member of Eureka Sportsmans Club and Men's League at Kaufman Golf Course in Eureka. He enjoyed taking long car rides around Eureka. He enjoyed his yearly trip to Florida every year.

Private family services will be held at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. The service will be available to the public via livestream and afterwards on the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required at the visitation and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rankin Family so they can make a donation to a Covid-related foundation with BroMenn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.